Midhurst Town Council makes progress at St Ann's Hill

Cllr Jeanette Sutton and District Cllr Gordon McAra with one of the new display boards on St Ann's Hill.

The Town Council has now installed two display boards at the site, giving an idea of what the castle originally looked like and some information on its history and those of the Normans who built it.

In addition, new fencing has been installed to replace the former fence and with the amazing help from the Midhurst Green Volunteers and the council has cleared substantial amounts of brambles and undergrowth from the site.

The Grade 2 listed bridge at The Wharf has also had a face lift with new pointing and the reinstatement of some stones.

Further signs will be installed and tree work will be carried out after discussions with the planning authority to remove diseased or damaged trees.

Commenting on the substantial improvements to the site, Town Council Chairman Carol Lintott said: 'St Ann’s Hill looks so much better than it did only 12 months ago and the new interpretation boards will help residents and visitors alike understand the site better and help them imagine what the Norman Castle was like, we are grateful for Chichester District Council's help in doing this.

"We will continue to improve the location and we plan to offer the site for community use as well as staging historic re-enactments in the future.'