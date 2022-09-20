Midhurst Town Council send letter of condolence to the King following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Midhurst Town Council has sent a letter of condolence to the new King following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement Midhurst Town Council said: “On behalf of the people of Midhurst, the Chairman of Midhurst Town Council, Cllr Carol Lintott, is sending a letter of heartfelt condolence to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.”
The National Moment of Reflection for the late Queen took place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, and was marked by a one-minute silence.
There was also a two-minute silence at the end of the State Funeral service on Monday, September 19 at 11:55am.
The event was part of the mourning period, where “the public were invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.”