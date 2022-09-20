Midhurst Town Council send letter of condolence to the King following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Midhurst Town Council has sent a letter of condolence to the new King following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement Midhurst Town Council said: “On behalf of the people of Midhurst, the Chairman of Midhurst Town Council, Cllr Carol Lintott, is sending a letter of heartfelt condolence to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Moment of Reflection for the late Queen took place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, and was marked by a one-minute silence.

There was also a two-minute silence at the end of the State Funeral service on Monday, September 19 at 11:55am.