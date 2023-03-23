Midhurst Town Council urges residents to shop as businesses struggle after blaze in town

Midhurst Town Council have urged local to continue to shop in town to help local and independent businesses after fire and increased bills causes financial strife.

Midhurst Town Council have urged local to continue to shop in town to help local and independent businesses after fire and increased bills causes financial strife.

The Council has called upon the residents as the main road in Midhurst continues to be closed following the blaze at the Angel Inn hotel in the town.

Repair works to the building are currently underway but some shops have been closed down and seen business falter after the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Midhurst Town Council said: “Our small, independent Midhurst businesses, that shape our community, create jobs and make our town a unique and interesting place to live and visit, need our help.

“With no through-traffic and regular customers avoiding the Town due to the diversion, some of our shopkeepers are reporting a drop in sales of up to 80 per cent, an unsustainable figure after a difficult few years with Covid and an increase in utility bills.

“Chichester District Council are working on a plan to ensure the economic stability of these businesses, but something we can do right now is get into Midhurst and shop! Whether it's purchasing a new dress for a special occasion coming later this year, a new piece of art for your lounge, or simply a coffee from one of the multiple cafes and restaurants, our Midhurst businesses are ready and waiting to welcome you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Park in either of the large CDC car parks for free until 16th April 2023.