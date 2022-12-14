Midhurst Town Council urges residents to vote for new bus boards in town

Midhurst Town Council has urged residents to vote for helpful RTPI (Real Time Passenger Information) bus boards at the bus station and stops in Midhurst.

Midhurst Town Council in a statement said: “As part of bus improvement funding coming to West Sussex County Council (WSCC), they plan to increase the number of RTPI boards and they would like residents to help them decide where they need to go.

“Midhurst Town Council would like to see RTPI boards at the bus station in North Street, at Bepton Road and Holmbush bus stops, please visit the link below and add your preferred location to the map.

“The closing date to let WSCC know your preferred RTPI locations is Tuesday 28 February 2023.”

The boards provide up to date information about the arrival of buses on any chosen route and have been use in many places across the county