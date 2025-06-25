Midhurst traders deserve more help from the council says MP

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Midhurst MP, Andrew Griffith, has called on Chichester District Council’s Leader, Adrian Moss, and Acting Chief Executive, John Ward, to suspend parking charges in the town for six weeks during the summer.

Writing to the council on behalf of Midhurst traders, the MP highlighted the continued impacts on the town as the direct result of the derelict Angel Inn site, road closure, and drop in footfall.

Now he is calling on the council to suspend parking charges at the three car parks it owns at The Grange, the Post Office, and North Street, while the essential SGN gas-main works takes place.

In a recent Freedom of Information request to the council, Andrew Griffith was told that Chichester District Council collected more than £44,000 in revenues for the year to 31st March 2025. Even before the diversionary impact of business lost to elsewhere, this is money which the MP says ‘could be in the tills of local traders’ instead.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council referred to a newly-launched digital marketing campaign designed to promote the town as a vibrant, lively, shopping destination.

The campaign comes after several ongoing initiatives designed to support Midhurst town centre businesses hard-hit by the Angel Inn fire in 2023, as well as subsequent disruption caused by SGN roadworks and the closure of North Mill Bridge earlier this year. These include business grants, training opportunities and a £50,000 investment in the Midhurst Recovery Group, which was used to fund a website, a partnership co-ordinator and a bespoke promotional campaign.

The new campaign features free parking in the town centre in a bid to encourage shoppers to get out and support local businesses.

Free parking will be active in the following car parks

 Two hours’ free parking per day at The Grange car park

 One hour’s free parking per day at the Post Office and North Street car

parks

 Free parking after 6pm and before 8am Monday to Saturday

 Free parking after 5pm and before 10am on Sundays

“We want to reassure everyone that Midhurst is open for business,” said District Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council. “We understand how challenging it has been for local businesses — first with the fire at the Angel Inn Hotel, and now with the current roadworks. That’s why we’ve invested over £300,000 in grants, promotion, events, and business support.

“This new digital campaign will help raise awareness of everything Midhurst has to offer and encourage people to visit and support their local businesses. We’re also considering further events, which we know have a positive impact on footfall.”

Harsha also addressed the issue of parking: “Following the fire, we temporarily extended free parking periods, but this did not lead to an increase in footfall and actually reduced turnover of spaces, which can negatively affect visitor numbers.

“That’s why we’re focusing on promoting the existing free parking offer, which we believe strikes the right balance.”

“We remain committed to supporting Midhurst’s recovery and growth,” adds Harsha. “Our focus is on promoting the town to a wider audience and ensuring that everyone knows about the fantastic experiences Midhurst has to offer.”