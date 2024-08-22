Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic tree on Midhurst’s Cowdray estate is in the running for the Woodland Trust’s ‘Tree of the Year Award’, according to the South Downs National Park Authority.

The Queen Elizabeth Oak, just outside Midhurst, has been named in this year’s shortlist and praised by a panel of judges for it ‘humungous girth’ and impressive age. At 13.15 metres wide, it’s the second widest sessile oak on record, bested only by fellow nominee The Marton Oak in Cheshire, and sits resplendent on the grounds of Cowdray estate.

It’s one of a select few trees associated with Queen Elizabeth I, who is believed to have stood near it on a hunting excursion in 1591, poised with a bow and arrow to shoot a stag, and, at almost 1,000 years old, it could well have been nearly 500 years old by the time of her reign.

It joins a selection of trees from all over the UK – including a spectral oak tree in the depths of the Scottish Highlands, the Elephant Tree in the Hampshire New Forest, and a hybrid tree in the Midlothian region – each with their own distinct ecosystems, characters, histories and folkloric significance, each an important part of their communities.

Queen Elizabeth oak, Cowdray Park

It might seem to strange to give a yearly award to a tree, given most of them are several hundred years old, but The Woodland Trust believes it symbolises the importance and power of trees to the localities that spring up around them: “A tree may be a village’s oldest inhabitant, a founding figure in a region’s identity or a natural monument integral to a nation’s story,” a Trust spokesperson said.

"It can also be a much-loved local landmark, a place to play and exercise, a gardener’s pride and joy or a space for communities to gather.”

"This year's national contest celebrates magnificent oaks across the UK. With centuries of history behind them, each one has a fascinating story to tell, as well as supporting important wildlife, cleaning our air, boosting wellbeing and much more.”

Ballots will be open until October 21, and the winner of this year’s award will be announced on October 29. To vote, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk