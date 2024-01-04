Midhurst woman creates dementia service after 15 years in NHS

Zoey Coombes worked in the NHS for 15 years and has now set up a unique dementia service.

Zoey Coombes has set up a service called South Downs Dementia Services that provides occupational therapy for people with dementia and their carers in the local area of Midhurst, West Sussex. The service launched just two weeks ago.

Her interest and passion for helping those affected by dementia started at 16-years-old when she volunteered at a local day centre and care home. The former NHS worker then went on to work for several years as a healthcare assistant at a community hospital, working mainly with older adults with dementia. She also cared for a family member with dementia for several years before going onto study Occupational Therapy.

The daily challenges that the service can help people with include Activities of Daily Living (ADL's) including washing and dressing; preparing/cooking meals; shopping; participating in paid/unpaid work; and engaging in hobbies & interests.

Individuals may experience challenges in being able to carry out valued occupational roles or have difficulties in performing daily routines and meeting responsibilities. People with dementia may also present with behaviours that challenge such as low motivation/lack of interest; anxiety; low mood; frustration; anger; disorientation, confusion and more. These behaviours can inhibit the person's ability to do the everyday things they need and/or want to do.

When asked about the importance of a service like this, Zoey Coombes said: “I believe there's no other occupational therapy service helping people with dementia in the local area. What makes this a unique service is the speciality I have in the field, working with psychologists to understand and know about the behaviours of dementia.

"I’m also not limited to time constraints and can help people for as long as they need. I can provide personalised occupational therapy over daily living skills such as getting dressed, making food, etc.

“I’m also aiming to target people who live at home and offer 1 to 1 individual therapy sessions. If a carer is struggling to support a loved one, I can observe their care and help by giving them a strategy plan to move forward in the best way possible. I can also help care homes with residents with dementia who have behavioural challenges.”