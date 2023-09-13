Midhurst's free September Saturdays programme kicks off with open air film screening
Families gathered in the Market Square in the afternoon for kids karaoke, led by singer Lizzie Haynes, which was followed by a screening of animated film Sing 2.
About 150 people filled the square, while 20 young people got up on stage to sing.
The children especially loved getting the chance to perform songs from Matilda the Musical in front of the crowd.
Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis was the film of the evening, which kicked off with entertainment from tribute act Seriously Elvis, and residents enjoyed the screening with food and drink from the Swan Inn.
A packed programme of free events for all the family will be taking place in Midhurst throughout September.
The events aim to encourage people to come and enjoy Midhurst’s amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.