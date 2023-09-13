Midhurst's free September Saturdays programme kicks off with open air film screening

Midhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families gathered in the Market Square in the afternoon for kids karaoke, led by singer Lizzie Haynes, which was followed by a screening of animated film Sing 2.

About 150 people filled the square, while 20 young people got up on stage to sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children especially loved getting the chance to perform songs from Matilda the Musical in front of the crowd.

Midhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September. Photo: Christopher Ison

Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis was the film of the evening, which kicked off with entertainment from tribute act Seriously Elvis, and residents enjoyed the screening with food and drink from the Swan Inn.

A packed programme of free events for all the family will be taking place in Midhurst throughout September.