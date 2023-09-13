BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Midhurst's free September Saturdays programme kicks off with open air film screening

Midhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Families gathered in the Market Square in the afternoon for kids karaoke, led by singer Lizzie Haynes, which was followed by a screening of animated film Sing 2.

About 150 people filled the square, while 20 young people got up on stage to sing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children especially loved getting the chance to perform songs from Matilda the Musical in front of the crowd.

Most Popular
Midhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September. Photo: Christopher IsonMidhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September. Photo: Christopher Ison
Midhurst residents enjoyed two open air film screenings on Saturday (September 9) as part of the town's programme of free events throughout September. Photo: Christopher Ison

Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis was the film of the evening, which kicked off with entertainment from tribute act Seriously Elvis, and residents enjoyed the screening with food and drink from the Swan Inn.

A packed programme of free events for all the family will be taking place in Midhurst throughout September.

The events aim to encourage people to come and enjoy Midhurst’s amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

Related topics:Midhurst