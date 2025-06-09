Midsummer Fair in Old Shoreham celebrates community and nature

Adur Voluntary Action is partnering with Friends of Old Shoreham for a community fair and tree festival celebrating nature, history and community.

The Midsummer Fair will be a day packed with music, community stalls, food and drink, art and conservation activities in and around St Nicolas Lane, Old Shoreham, on Saturday, June 21.

Discover how to connect with local heritage, help nature thrive and enjoy Shoreham’s great outdoors.

There will be live music across three stages, with acoustic folk at St Nicolas Church from 2pm to 5pm, various bands in the gardens of The Red Lion from 2pm to 5pm, and folk-rock at The Amsterdam at 8pm.

The community market in St Nicolas Lane from 2pm to 5pm will feature local organisations, arts and crafts, and tree-themed activities as part of the Sussex Tree Festival.

Other activities in the area during the day include a coffee morning at St Nicolas Church at 10am, Swiss Gardens School fête, tree activities in Buckingham Park and The Meads, Adur Arts Trail and afternoon tea at St Nicolas Church with a tree-inspired art show.