Migrants land on St Leonards beach

Witnesses told the Observer that they arrived at around 6.45pm in a green inflatable vessel on the beach opposite Marine Court.

Police, the coastguard and Border Force were called to the scene after they arrived, witnesses said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received reports of a group of migrants landing on the Hastings coast near the pier at around 6.45pm on Tuesday (September 13).“Officers attended to assist HM Coastguard and Border Force, who are the lead agencies.”

The boat was spotted landing opposite Marine Court. Picture by Paul Ashton

A statement on the Hastings Supports Refugees Facebook page said: “A small dinghy with 30 people on board landed on the beach near Marine Court. Thank you to everyone who notified the beach response team, trust me when I say all our phones were pinging like mad.

“The team mobilised quickly and we were able to distribute drinks, snacks, hats and blankets on the beach. Once they were taken to a safe indoor space to get warm we were able to do a clothes distribution and give out advice on claiming asylum.

“Thank you to everyone who came down with boxes of chips, blankets, clothing and extra snacks, as ever you made us all proud to be part of such a welcoming town.”

Last month a boat with 24 migrants was spotted off the coast of Hastings on August 17.

The coastguard, RNLI crews and Border Force were sent out to intercept the vessel.