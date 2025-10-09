Mild weather blamed for mosquito scourge in Southwater
Scores of families first reported being bitten by the insects earlier this summer – but many say they are STILL under attack from the bugs. Residents say they have never known such an influx in previous years.
There have been reports of families being badly bitten in College Road, Camelot Close, Eversfield, Nutham Lane, Walmer Close, Charlock Way, Station Road, Dover Close, Woodlands Way and Roman Lane.
Many have been sharing their experiences on social media. One woman said: “My children seem to have bite marks on them daily.”
Another said she was frequently woken up at night by the mozzies. “I thought we would be done with them by now.”
Yet another said: “They’ve been dreadful this year.” And another mum added: “My son has been covered in bites for over a month now and just when I think they are all gone he gets new ones.”
Another described the biting bugs as “a nightmare,” adding: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but roll on the colder weather.”
One said she had recently been bitten at least 16 times, and another added: “I got bitten six times last night.”
The eggs of most mosquitoes are laid in stagnant water and can develop to adult in hot weather in as little as five days.