Mild weather blamed for mosquito scourge in Southwater

By Sarah Page
Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:33 BST
Mild autumn weather is being blamed for mosquitoes continuing to plague people in Southwater.

Scores of families first reported being bitten by the insects earlier this summer – but many say they are STILL under attack from the bugs. Residents say they have never known such an influx in previous years.

There have been reports of families being badly bitten in College Road, Camelot Close, Eversfield, Nutham Lane, Walmer Close, Charlock Way, Station Road, Dover Close, Woodlands Way and Roman Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many have been sharing their experiences on social media. One woman said: “My children seem to have bite marks on them daily.”

Mild weather is being blamed for a continuing plague of mosquitoes in Southwaterplaceholder image
Mild weather is being blamed for a continuing plague of mosquitoes in Southwater

Another said she was frequently woken up at night by the mozzies. “I thought we would be done with them by now.”

Yet another said: “They’ve been dreadful this year.” And another mum added: “My son has been covered in bites for over a month now and just when I think they are all gone he gets new ones.”

Another described the biting bugs as “a nightmare,” adding: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but roll on the colder weather.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One said she had recently been bitten at least 16 times, and another added: “I got bitten six times last night.”

The eggs of most mosquitoes are laid in stagnant water and can develop to adult in hot weather in as little as five days.

Related topics:ResidentsStation Road
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice