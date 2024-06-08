Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Military charity Blind Veterans UK has welcomed its patron, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh, to formally open its new centre in West Sussex.

Her Royal Highness visited the charity at its new south coast home in Rustington, seeing first-hand the difference the charity makes to the lives of the blind veterans it supports.

Blind Veterans UK, formerly known as St Dunstan’s, completed the move from its previous south coast home in Brighton at the end of last year.

Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre Manager, Lesley Garven MBE, said: “After an initial phased opening, particularly ensuring that our small number of permanent residents were settled in, the building is now operating at full capacity welcoming blind veterans from across the country for holidays, themed and activity weeks and for specific training and rehabilitation.

“We had over 80 years of history at our Brighton centre, but we’ve had such a warm welcome from the local community in Rustington that I know we’ll be making all new memories here.

“It was such an honour for our blind veterans and our new staff team here for our Royal Patron to visit and formally open our new south coast home.”

On the tour of the building The Duchess of Edinburgh met with veterans who served in the Second World War, blind veteran archers, and tried her hand at some mosaic making with veterans who enjoy art and craft.

Her Royal Highness also assisted with the ceremonial reburial of a time capsule that was dug up from the charity’s former centre in Brighton and marched to Rustington by a group of blind veterans last summer.

The time capsule, buried in 2015 to mark 100 years of Blind Veterans UK, contains items and documents detailing the history of the organisation. Among them is a talking watch, the first piece of equipment offered to every Blind Veterans UK beneficiary. It is still set to be opened in 2115, 100 years after it was originally buried.

Blind Veterans UK has had an association with Sussex that dates to just after the charity’s founding in 1915 including one of its first bases in Kemptown from 1917.

The Duchess also unveiled a special plaque, carved from wood and made by two blind veterans, Peter Kay and Gary Stevenson, who have been supported by the charity to continue their hobby of woodworking.

Before the unveiling Her Royal Highness said: “What a perfect place, a sensorial place with wonderful surroundings. Here you’re getting a whole environment, inside and outside. So thank you so much and I hope it will be a very, very happy place. Well, it already is.”

One of the blind veterans that had the opportunity to meet The Duchess was Alan Walker. Alan started the whole visit off when he was given the responsibility of raising the Royal Standard when the Royal party arrived.

Alan said: “I serve as a standard bearer for Blind Veterans UK, so it really is the ultimate honour to raise that Royal Standard for the time The Duchess of Edinburgh was with us.