Military surprise marks former Royal Marine's 100th birthday

A West Sussex man with a lifetime commitment to the Royal Marines received a special military surprise to mark his 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Royal Marine George Albert Richards was presented with a birthday card from First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Sir Gwyn Jenkins, KBE OBE RM.

George was born in Henfield, the eighth child of Lucy and Alfred Richards, eventually to be one of 14 children, twelve of them living to adulthood, now sadly all deceased apart from George who now lives in Rustington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George attended Broadwater Infants School, and then Sussex Road Boys School until the age of 14.

Former Royal Marine George Albert Richards was presented with a card from First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Sir Gwyn Jenkins, KBE OBE RM, to mark his 100th birthday

His first job was as a butcher's boy, earning 10 shillings – 50p – a week, but he says he made more money than this doing paper rounds morning and evening, meeting the train every night to collect the delivery of the Brighton Argus.

“He later worked for Knowles Bakery, delivering bread around the houses from a heavy truck – which he had to pull,” said grandson Ben Nicholas.

In 1941 George joined the Home Guard and spent most weekends at Cissbury Rifle Range, learning how to shoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on his 17th birthday in 1942 he went to the Brighton Recruitment Office intending to join the Royal Navy but was told 'too young, but you can join the Royal Marines.’

It was the start of his lifetime commitment to them. In January the following year he reported to Eastney Barracks near Portsmouth to train as a gunner on big ships. He later retrained, first for Combined Opps, and then as a member of the elite Commando unit.

In 1946 he was sent to the Far East, stopping at North Africa, Egypt, India, Karachi, Bombay, Calcutta, and then on to Burma, Saigon, destination Kowloon.

At the end of the war George was stuck in Singapore for around three months because there was no transport available before returning home to the UK via Liverpool for demob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 17 1946 George married Wren, Mary Edith Smith, the sister of his brother, James Arthur's, wife. And he retained his love of the Marines, rejoining them as a reservist in 1950 until 1955.

In around 1980 George joined the Royal Marine Association, together with his wife, and they were very active members until 2015 when Mary died. “He still keeps in touch,” said eldest daughter Jennifer Nicholas, who with other family joined George to celebrate his milestone birthday on October 1.

Among guests was a serving Marine officer who presented George with his special birthday card from the First Sea Lord.