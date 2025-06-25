Military vehicles and 'veteran's village' to mark Armed Forces Week in Horsham

A range of military vehicles will be on display in Horsham’s Carfax area on Sunday (June 29) to mark the end of Armed Forces Week.

There will also be a ‘Veteran’s Village’ and military-themed stalls along with street food and drinks, and an event bar.

Music will be provided throughout the day and there will be a parade to the War Memorial at 11am with a welcome from the Royal British Legion and Horsham District Council.

There will also be displays from the Army Cadets and the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps.

There will be a sunset ceremony at the War Memorial at 2.45pm.

A Horsham Council spokesperson said: “Armed Forces Week provides us with an opportunity to commemorate those who have died or were injured in military conflicts.”