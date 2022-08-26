Millais students celebrated their "exceptional" GCSE results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite COVID-19 disruptions, Millais has exceeded the outcomes in all the key accountability measures achieved in 2019, when the students last sat external examinations.

The remarkable achievement across all subjects is reflected in the 36% of the cohort who achieved grades at 7,8 and 9, which is also 5% above the results achieved in 2019.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Alison Lodwick, head teacher, said: “Faced with yet another uniquely challenging year, the students at Millais have remained resilient, and focussed and therefore have achieved a spectacular set of GSCE results of which they can be immensely proud.

Millais students celebrate GCSE results. Left to right: Gemma Martin, Mischa Lodge, Nikita McMahon and Olivia Sharpe

“This cohort have had to deal with a level of disruption and unpredictability that no generation of secondary school students, in recent memory, has ever experienced before. However, our young people have embraced the opportunity to show how well they can do, on multiple occasions, worked hard and consequently, we have been their very best and they have excelled themselves, in the most extraordinary of times. Therefore, students, parents and staff are absolutely delighted to be celebrating such an exceptional level of performance from the Class of 2022.”

The school’s top three students were Lily Beale with 10 subjects all at grade 9, closely followed by Ginevra Gini and Holly Geale who were both awarded 9 grade 9’s.

A special mention to Ellie Hulbert, Gemma Martin, Amy Lawrence, Michele Tytler, Chloe Beale, Talia Stewart – Mills, Olivia Sharpe and Zainab Ahmed who were amongst the top 10 students.

Dr Lodwick, added: “Every year we endeavour to live up to the reputation we have established for ourselves as one of the highest performing (non-selective) state schools in the country and despite the disruption of the last few years, these results remain outstanding and really reflect our pursuit of excellence.