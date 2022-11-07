The crowd enjoyed the biggest fireworks display ever seen in the village on Saturday, November 5 and the organising team would like to acknowledge the invaluable help and safety training provided by Aurora Fireworks of Wisborough Green.

Due entirely to the poor weather, the number of attendees fell short of the record level seen last year. However, many of those that did attend took the time to praise the organisers for the quality the firework display, the size of the bonfire and the entry prices which were deliberately kept low to encourage families to attend.

Before the firework display food and drink was in high demand including the ever-popular hog roast where two pigs were consumed in record time. A number of village based groups also used bonfire night as an opportunity to raise funds. The Sports Club ran the bar and sold mulled wine, the Village Hall team sold homemade soup and hot chocolate as well as organising a raffle.

Hollycombe School sold glow sticks, an array of sweets and homemade cakes. Milland Stores was also open selling hot dogs and coffee as well as all their usual range of products.

Organised by the bonfire and fireworks committee on behalf of the parish pouncil the event has been an annual fixture in the Milland calendar for over 50 years. The organising committee, all volunteers from the village, would like to thank the many people from the village who helped so tirelessly and in so many ways with organising and running the event. Over 40 volunteers helped on the night as safety marshals, ticket collectors, food servers or by providing specialist electrical and catering services.

All profits from the event will be distributed to Milland based charities, voluntary organisations and good causes. In the past these have included the Village Halls, Sports Club, Hollycombe School, the community shop and the recreation ground.

For further information call on 07836 535886 [email protected]

1. Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Fantastic display Photo: Milland Bonfire & Fireworks – 5th November 2022 Photo Sales

2. Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Crowds flocked to the event Photo: Milland Bonfire & Fireworks – 5th November 2022 Photo Sales

3. Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Crowds braved the weather Photo: Milland Bonfire & Fireworks – 5th November 2022 Photo Sales

4. Milland Bonfire and Fireworks A spectacular show Photo: Milland Bonfire & Fireworks – 5th November 2022 Photo Sales