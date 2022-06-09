Milland furniture maker makes international debut at Chelsea Flower Show

Oli Carter (left), from Milland, showcased off two pieces at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Oli Carter, from Milland, showcased two pieces at the event frequented by celebrities and royalty, a single plank table and a sculpted bench.

Oli said: “It was an incredible week with celebrities sitting at my table and on the bench.

"I got a shout out on Radio 2 from Zoe Ball after she saw my table, along side radio and magazine interviews!

Oli's work was visited by many celebrities including Radio 2 DJ, and Sussex resident Zoe Ball

“I have done woodworking my whole life learning from my dad and an apprenticeship at Chichester college.

“My business has really grown in the last few years and it has been amazing showing the world what I do.

“To top it off last week my table won a five gold star award and the bench was part of the wining peoples choice garden of the show.”