Milland History Exhibition returns with new stories and discoveries

The rich and varied past of Milland and its surrounding villages will be brought vividly to life at the Milland History Exhibition 2025.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25, in Milland Memorial Hall. Doors will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days, with entry by donation.

Building on last year’s success, the exhibition will once again feature displays curated by local historians, exploring the stories of Milland, Borden Wood, Hollycombe School and the Estate.

Visitors can also look forward to exhibits on the Roman Road, the paper mill at Stedham, the area’s churches, Hollycombe Steam and more, reflecting the remarkable diversity of the region’s history.

New highlights for this year include a presentation by a Midhurst researcher into the life and work of Elizabeth Barlow, a 19th-century female archaeologist whose excavations in Woolmer Forest revealed important finds.

There will also be a fascinating display on the Ram, or water system, once in use at Shulbred Priory.

Alongside these, Sue Strike will showcase the development of the Cartersland Wildflower Project, while local crafts and industries will be represented by Milland Joinery, Milland Pottery and a guitar maker from the parish.

Organisers say the exhibitions often spark fresh discoveries, as well as treasured memories for long-standing residents.

They are also a popular way for newer members of the community to connect with the history of the place they now call home.