Milland Rural Fair set to potentially return for 2023

Pictures from the Rural Fair in 2019.

Milland Rural Fair is a family day out with something for everyone and is a true country event where anyone who wants to can join in, talk to the exhibitors, watch craftsmen at work or meet the animals.

Milland Rural Fair was run entirely by village volunteers with the intention primarily of giving its visitors a really good day out and secondly to raise money for Milland community groups, especially for its own bimonthly Milland News.

Following on from the success in 2019, the Milland community are asking for volunteers to help run the event in 2023.

Cathy Robinson wrote: “The Rural Fair is one that should not benefit the local community but involve the local community too; our corner of West Sussex is a beautiful place to live, and much of the local area is still farmed or used for country based crafts – this is what our Rural Fair is all about.

“Organisational meetings for the Rural Fair are few and far between and we share information digitally so it doesn’t matter where you are, you can access it at any time.

“The key areas for which we need help are: organising trade and exhibitors stalls, putting together a ring events programme, getting side events and animals, publicity and, last but not least, someone to look after the finance and accounts.