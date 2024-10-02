Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) could close a day service for older people with complex mental and physical needs amid budget cuts.

Milton Grange is a ‘lifeline’ for Sharon Meredith, whose husband, Rick, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's two years ago.

The day service provides care for up to 45 people with Alzheimer's and Dementia each day.

Clients spend their time drawing, dancing, listening to music and playing games. They also take part in community outings, gardening and cooking, according to the facility’s website.

Sharon and Rick Meredith. Photo: contributed

As ESCC looks to fill a budget deficit of more than £55 million next year, the day service could be discontinued.

It comes as a report reveals ‘significant savings’ need to be made in the Adult Social Care and Health department – which makes up 48 per cent of the council’s budget.

If the day service is discontinued, ESCC would support people to access ‘alternative services in the community’, according to the proposals.

However, Mrs Meredith said ‘there isn’t an alternative provision, and that’s the problem’. She added that she ‘doesn’t know what I would do’ if the service was discontinued.

Milton Grange. Photo: Google Street View

"I would have to look after my husband 24/7 and that nearly broke me,” she said.

“If he didn’t go anywhere, I wouldn’t have a life.

"I don’t know what I will do, to be honest, I don’t even want to think about it.”

The day service at Milton Grange provides a ‘respite’ for Mrs Meredith, who had to give up work last year to care for her husband.

She said: “He’s not my husband anymore. He looks like my husband but, most of the time, he’s in a confused state.

“When you’ve got to look after someone like that 24/7 it’s draining, it’s tiring.”

ESCC will hold a public consultation before deciding on the facility’s future and said it ‘understands people will be concerned about any possible changes’.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “A public consultation about the potential changes to social care services will start shortly and we encourage people to give their views so that councillors fully understand the impact any savings will have.

“It is important to say that no decisions will be made before the responses to the consultation are received and analysed, and alternatives to closing services will be considered.

“In addition, if the present arrangements were stopped, alternative services would be offered to those people with eligible needs under the Care Act, although these may be met in a different way or through a different service.”

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in September, ESCC’s chief executive, Becky Shaw, said the authority was ‘acutely aware’ of the impact the potential changes would have.

She said: “The proposals in front of you are what we consider the least worst options.

"They are absolutely no reflection of the value and quality of the services that we have provided."

However, Mrs Meredith said she believes the council is ‘targeting the vulnerable and the elderly’ in its budget cuts.

"I just want the council to realise how devastating this would be,” she added.

"I don’t know how they can even think about closing the centre. I just don’t think they’ve got a heart, if they did they wouldn't be targeting the elderly and the vulnerable.”