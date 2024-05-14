Mims Davies MP Joins Horsted Keynes May Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Horsted Keynes May Fair took place on Saturday 11th May at the Horsted Keynes recreation ground, and what beautiful weather for it.

This is a traditional country village fair in aid of St Giles Church of England Primary School.

Mims enjoyed an afternoon with the community consisting of Maypole dancing, tug of war and welly wanging!

As well as watching the village dog show and the coconut shy and egg smash game.

Mims Davies MP at the Horsted Keynes May Fair

This brilliant fair also had a free inflatable obstacle course and bouncy castle for the children and Music Bus for little ones, as well as face painting, crafts and pottery painting, BBQ and cafe.

Mims Davies MP said: "A stunning afternoon in our wonderful area this weekend.

“I was on the obligatory Pimms in Horsted Keynes at the fantastic May Fair on the recreation ground.

“Absolutely packed out with so much fun from the dog show, country dancing, and the tug of war!!