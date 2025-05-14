Mini indoor skatepark opens for West Sussex party bookings and private hire

A new mini indoor skatepark has opened in West Sussex for party bookings and private hire for all age groups.

Run by skateboard coaches Dale Lay and Joanna Branch, If Ollie Ltd is a new company based at Lancing Business Park.

Both Dale and Joanna are involved with South Coast Skate Club, a separate community interest company, and they will run some of its free projects at If Ollie Ltd.

Dale said: "It's a mini indoor skatepark, a perfect space if you are just starting out, or are an older skater who hasn't skated for a while and want to hone your skills, or you want to get together with a group of friends in a relaxed setting with a choice of small ramps.

"We have a big but mellow mini-ramp, flat bank in the corner, grind box / mani pad, steep but fun quarter pipe and a selection of small movable ramps to use, so you can custom the space to your needs.

"We run mostly as a private hire venue, where you can hire by the hour for a reasonable price and bring as many friends and family members as you can fit into the space.

"We welcome rollerblade, inliners, skateboards or scooters. Sadly, we are too small a venue for BMXers, although we would love to grow our audience enough so we could look to take on a bigger venue in the future that would see us expand and welcome in more people.

"Alongside our private hire we also offer skateboard parties for all ages including adults, private hire for birthday parties without any coaching for all wheels, children and adult group skateboard lessons, private one-to-ones or one-to-twos lessons for all ages."

The skatepark, at Unit 8 Crown Buildings, 33 Chartwell Road, Lancing, is open every day except Thursday. Email [email protected] or book via the links on the If Ollie Ltd social media pages.