The changes are being made as part of the wider development of the Ford Airfield and include revised market access, parking areas and associated works.

A planning, design and access statement by Stantec on behalf of Wates Developments said there was a separate application for outline planning permission on the wider Ford Airfield site for 1,500 homes, a care home, employment, a local centre, community uses and primary school.

"The wider scheme, together with the market proposals, provide a community-led opportunity to deliver the aspirations of the local community," the statement said/

Plans showing the proposed reconfiguration of Ford Market

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said it was 'virtually the same with some minor amendments'.

These were 'removing hardstanding on the overspill parking area and instead including Grasscrete (or similar) access 6m into the site to meet highway requirements and retaining the wider field as per existing'.

Instead of the proposed bund next to the overspill parking area there would be planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new plans included removing the small area of hardstanding that was proposed adjacent to the runway and Grundons and removing the pedestrian route along the south of the eastern runway parking area and including a marked zone on the runway itself.

There would be one access to the eastern runway instead of two.