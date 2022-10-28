Edit Account-Sign Out
Minor amendments made to plans to reconfigure Ford Market

Minor amendments have been made to plans to reconfigure Ford Market.

By Nikki Jeffery
5 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 12:07pm

The changes are being made as part of the wider development of the Ford Airfield and include revised market access, parking areas and associated works.

A planning, design and access statement by Stantec on behalf of Wates Developments said there was a separate application for outline planning permission on the wider Ford Airfield site for 1,500 homes, a care home, employment, a local centre, community uses and primary school.

"The wider scheme, together with the market proposals, provide a community-led opportunity to deliver the aspirations of the local community," the statement said/

Plans showing the proposed reconfiguration of Ford Market

This was a resubmission of the scheme from an application in 2020, approved in 2022.

The statement said it was 'virtually the same with some minor amendments'.

These were 'removing hardstanding on the overspill parking area and instead including Grasscrete (or similar) access 6m into the site to meet highway requirements and retaining the wider field as per existing'.

Instead of the proposed bund next to the overspill parking area there would be planting.

The new plans included removing the small area of hardstanding that was proposed adjacent to the runway and Grundons and removing the pedestrian route along the south of the eastern runway parking area and including a marked zone on the runway itself.

There would be one access to the eastern runway instead of two.

To view the new plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference F/18/22/PL.

