Minor delays reported on railway services between Eastbourne and Lewes this morning

Passengers travelling between Eastbourne and Lewes have been told to expect minor delays this morning (July 26).

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said the delays, which are affecting those travelling towards Lewes, is the result of a fault with the signaling system, which means trains must run at a reduced speed.