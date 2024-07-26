Minor delays reported on railway services between Eastbourne and Lewes this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Passengers travelling between Eastbourne and Lewes have been told to expect minor delays this morning (July 26).
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said the delays, which are affecting those travelling towards Lewes, is the result of a fault with the signaling system, which means trains must run at a reduced speed.
Delays of around ten minutes have been reported in the Polegate area, towards Lewes and London Victoria and passengers have been told to allow extra time to complete their journeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.