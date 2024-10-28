Minority groups to get specialist advice and support in Arun District after council grant allocation

Image: Pixabay.

Minority groups in Arun District are set to benefit from additional advice and support, following the allocation of a new grant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £25,000 cash injection will go towards Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice to fund a dedicated financial capability advisor, who, once installed will work with marginalised residents like disabled people, carers, refugees and survivors of domestic abuse to create sustainable household budgets.

The funding was allocated from Arun District Council’s share of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is intended to support community projects that boost productivity, pay and living standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice already has the training material to help clients develop their skills, but the funding will also allow them to expand, adapt and evolve what they already have, growing their repertoire to apply learning to the skills clients need the most, skills like percentages, interest rates, simple

multiplication, addition, division and subtraction.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “This demonstrates how the council is using the UKSPF allocation in a positive way, opening the barriers that sadly exist for marginalised groups to ensure that they benefit from the excellent advice on offer at Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice.

"The funding will allow the service to tailor the financial training in place to focus on the elements that will best serve this sector of our community, helping to

empower them in the job market. Therefore, giving direct support where it’s needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Badioli, Chief Executive of Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice, said: “We are excited about the opportunity this project brings to marginalised members of our community to receive tailored one-to-one support from our Financial Capability Adviser. By equipping residents with the necessary skills to boost their employability we aim to improve their financial situation and their wellbeing and uplift our community.”

To self-refer into the new financial employability service, email [email protected] or if you are a third-party organisation please use this link: https://www.arunchichestercab.org.uk/refer/

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was awarded by the previous UK government and is a three-year scheme that runs from 2022-2025, with all local authorities able to spend on local priorities to build pride in place, boost productivity and spread opportunities.