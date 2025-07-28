Misconduct proven against former Sussex Police officer over police systems access

Misconduct has been proven against a former Sussex police officer for conducting searches of police systems without a policing purpose, the force has confirmed.

A misconduct hearing was held at Sussex Police headquarters on July 23 and 24 in front of a panel chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It was alleged that between 26 July, 2021, and 7 October, 2023, former PC Steven Hargrave, 56, who was based at Sussex Police HQ, conducted searches of police systems and accessed records for no policing purpose. Prior to the hearing former PC Hargraves had admitted that he did not have a lawful policing purpose for these searches.

“It was further alleged that on 20 August 2023, he tasked another officer to attempt to stop a member of the public known to PC Hargrave for drink driving when there was no police information available to suggest he was driving while drunk. The panel found this allegation was not proven.

“The panel therefore found the officer had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct, but there was no breach of Honesty and Integrity. This amounted to misconduct.

“However, as the officer had retired from the force and was no longer serving, there would be no further action.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of force Professional Standards Department, said: “Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty. Police information is treated confidentially, and must never be accessed without a legitimate policing purpose.

“This officer’s actions and behaviour was out of keeping with their role that others uphold with integrity and with the trust of the public whom they serve.”

Misconduct hearings are chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024. This applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after 7 May, 2024.

The misconduct panel also comprises two Independent Panel Members, appointed by the local policing body to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.