Chloe, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her family home, has been found safe, Sussex Police have said.

The teenager, from Surrey, was believed to be in Brighton, and has now been found safe after Sussex Police officers issued two appeals for information on December 28 and 29.

They have thanked members of the public for their help.