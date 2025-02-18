Missing 14 year-old from Horsham found by Sussex Police
A 14 year-old missing from Horsham has been found by Sussex Police.
Luchia, 14, was reported missing from Horsham on Sunday, February 16.
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “14-year-old Luchia, who was previously reported missing from Horsham, has since been safely located.
"Thanks for sharing and caring.”
