Missing 14 year-old from Horsham found by Sussex Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:51 BST

A 14 year-old missing from Horsham has been found by Sussex Police.

Luchia, 14, was reported missing from Horsham on Sunday, February 16.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “14-year-old Luchia, who was previously reported missing from Horsham, has since been safely located.

"Thanks for sharing and caring.”

