A post on Brighton and Hove Police’s Twitter profile said: “Please help find 16-year-old Ellie, missing from home since Friday 29 July, thought to be in Brighton & Hove.”

Police described her as 5'2" and slim with brown, shoulder length hair in a messy bun.

They said she was wearing black leggings and a denim jacket with a t-shirt underneath.

