Police said Ronan Garnham was last seen leaving his home in Guildford on July 19 and has not been heard from since.

A police spokesperson said: “Ronan is described as white, around 6ft 2in in height with dark hair and a short beard.

“He has tattoos on his face, arm and hands.

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find missing 24-year-old Ronan Garnham

“It is likely Ronan is travelling on foot or via public transport and he may be in Brighton.

“If you’ve seen Ronan, or have any information which could help us in finding him, please contact us quoting PR/45220077941.”

Members of the public can get in touch by using online live chat at www.surrey.police.uk or by using the online reporting tool.

Alternatively people can call police on 101.