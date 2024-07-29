Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing man from Worthing has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Police issued a public appeal to find Graeme, 66, on Saturday morning (July 27).

And Sussex Police confirmed that Graeme had been found at 10.30am this morning (July 29)

The force also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Graeme, 66, who was reported missing from Worthing, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

