Missing Bognor man with links to Chichester; police launch appeal

Police are looking for a missing Bognor man, who was last see on Monday, May 19.

A statement from Arun Police on Facebook read: “We are looking for Damian who is missing from Bognor.

"The 36-year-old was last seen on Monday 19 May.

"He is 5” 7’, slim with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a jacket and a cap when last seen. He also has links to Chichester.

"If you see Damian or know of his whereabouts, phone Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 850 of 23/05.”

