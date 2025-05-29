Missing Bognor man with links to Chichester; police launch appeal
Police are looking for a missing Bognor man, who was last see on Monday, May 19.
A statement from Arun Police on Facebook read: “We are looking for Damian who is missing from Bognor.
"The 36-year-old was last seen on Monday 19 May.
"He is 5” 7’, slim with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a jacket and a cap when last seen. He also has links to Chichester.
"If you see Damian or know of his whereabouts, phone Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 850 of 23/05.”
