Missing Crawley teen believed to be with two other girls - Dial 999 if you see them

Police have asked anyone who sees Millie-Mae Wooldridge to dial 999.
“When last seen, she was wearing a white crop top, black denim jacket, grey shorts and black/red Nike trainers,” a police spokesperson said.
In an update on Saturday evening, Sussex Police said it is now believed that Millie-Mae is with two other girls – Lola, 14, and Isabella, 16.
"They are believed to be in London, possibly Croydon or Streatham,” a police spokesperson said.
"They have links to Brighton and Crawley.
“If you see them, please call 999 quoting 1609 of 22/07.”
