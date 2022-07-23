Missing Crawley teen believed to be with two other girls - Dial 999 if you see them

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Crawley, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:32 pm

Police have asked anyone who sees Millie-Mae Wooldridge to dial 999.

“When last seen, she was wearing a white crop top, black denim jacket, grey shorts and black/red Nike trainers,” a police spokesperson said.

In an update on Saturday evening, Sussex Police said it is now believed that Millie-Mae is with two other girls – Lola, 14, and Isabella, 16.

It is now believed that Millie-Mae is with two other girls – Lola, 14 (centre) and Isabella, 16 (right). Photo: Sussex Police

"They are believed to be in London, possibly Croydon or Streatham,” a police spokesperson said.

"They have links to Brighton and Crawley.

“If you see them, please call 999 quoting 1609 of 22/07.”

Millie-Mae Wooldridge, 14, has been reported missing from Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

