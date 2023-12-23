Missing from Hove: Sussex Police urge people to call 999 if they see this 19-year-old
Sussex Police have appealed for help to find a missing man from Hove.
Sussex Police said on X (formerly Twitter) at 10pm on Friday, December 22: “We’re searching for Jake, 19, who is missing from Hove. He is vulnerable and we’re concerned for his welfare. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 229 of 22/12.”