BREAKING

Missing from Hove: Sussex Police urge people to call 999 if they see this 19-year-old

Sussex Police have appealed for help to find a missing man from Hove.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 09:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said on X (formerly Twitter) at 10pm on Friday, December 22: “We’re searching for Jake, 19, who is missing from Hove. He is vulnerable and we’re concerned for his welfare. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 229 of 22/12.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceHoveTwitter