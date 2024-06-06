Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing man from Hastings.

Sussex Police said officers are searching for Harry, 23, who is missing from Hastings.

"Harry is 5ft 8in, slim, has short dark brown hair and was last seen shortly after midnight this morning (June 6) in the St Leonards area,” a police statement read.

"He is thought to be wearing a distinctive yellow bomber jacket, black joggers, black trainers, a camo t-shirt and a black rucksack.