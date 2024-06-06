Missing Hastings man sparks urgent appeal; Dial 999 if you see him
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing man from Hastings.
Sussex Police said officers are searching for Harry, 23, who is missing from Hastings.
"Harry is 5ft 8in, slim, has short dark brown hair and was last seen shortly after midnight this morning (June 6) in the St Leonards area,” a police statement read.
"He is thought to be wearing a distinctive yellow bomber jacket, black joggers, black trainers, a camo t-shirt and a black rucksack.
"If you see Harry, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 108 of 06/06.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.