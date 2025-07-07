Missing Hastings Old Town cat found in the pub

The community rallied round to try and find Beano and thanks to a reported sighting he was found stretched out in Porter’s wine bar in the High Street on Thursday evening last week.

It later emerged he had popped into the FILO pub, in the High Street, the day before with the pub featuring him on their Instagram page.

Owner Lynda Ridley said: “People on the Hastings Old Town Facebook group really helped to locate him and alert us to sightings. It helps as he is such a well known and loved cat due to his friendly nature.

“He lives in Old Humphrey Avenue, off All Saints Street but has recently taken to crossing the busy A259 Bourne road when it is quiet at night. He then gets himself lost on the other side.

"When I found him in Porters, thanks to a tip-off he was stretched out on the floor with people having to walk over him.

"He was very hungry and thirsty when he got home. I am so happy to have him back and would like so say a big thanks you to everyone who helped find him.

"I am not surprised he was found in a bar. He does have a reputation for visiting pubs in the Old Town and often invades church services at All Saints, close to where he lives.”

Beano was back to his tricks on Sunday popping into the Stag pub in All Saints Street trying to scrounge Sunday lunch from diners.

Lyn said: “The Stage is not so bad as its very close to his home and is effectively his local.”

Stag landlord Max Berry said: “He often pops in and it was lovely to see him.”

1 . Beano the cat Beano the cat Photo: supplied

2 . Beano in the Stag Beano in the Stag Photo: supplied