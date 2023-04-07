Police officers are ‘worried’ about a missing man from Horley, who ‘often sleeps rough’ and has links to Crawley and Horsham.

Surrey Police has appealed for help to find missing a 53-year-old from Horley, named only as Stephen.

“Stephen has links to Horley, Reigate, Redhill, Crawley and Horsham,” a police spokesperson said.

"Stephen is described as having long grey hair and facial hair and often walks with a mobility frame. He often sleeps rough.

Stephen is described as having long grey hair and facial hair and often walks with a mobility frame. Photo: Surrey Police

“We’re worried about Stephen and want to make sure he is ok.”

If you’ve seen Stephen – or have any other information which could help in finding him – please contact police, quoting PR/45230031952 via live chat on the Surrey Police website or by calling 101.

Click here to report additional information about a missing person.

