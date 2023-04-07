Surrey Police has appealed for help to find missing a 53-year-old from Horley, named only as Stephen.
"Stephen is described as having long grey hair and facial hair and often walks with a mobility frame. He often sleeps rough.
“We’re worried about Stephen and want to make sure he is ok.”
If you’ve seen Stephen – or have any other information which could help in finding him – please contact police, quoting PR/45230031952 via live chat on the Surrey Police website or by calling 101.
Click here to report additional information about a missing person.
Have you read?: Sussex hosts World Marbles Championship on Good Friday