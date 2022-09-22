Missing Horsham woman found after Sussex Police appeal

Ellie Cameron, 33, was reported missing earlier today [Thursday, September 22] but has been found after an appeal by Sussex Police.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “#FOUND | We are happy to say that missing Ellie Cameron has been found.

“The 33-year-old from #Horsham was located as the result of our appeal. Thanks to everyone who shared it.”