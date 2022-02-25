Missing Hove woman was found dead by cliffs near Eastbourne

Emma Groves, who was 44, died on May 15, 2021.

DS Tod Stewart from CID Eastbourne said he was called to the local RNLI station, where the body had been recovered to, on the day of Mrs Groves’ death.

DS Stewart said Mrs Groves’ body was identified and there were no signs that any third party was involved in her death.

All signs pointed towards a fall from height, according to DS Stewart.

The inquest heard how Mrs Groves, who lived in Addison Road, had told people in the past that she intended to take her own life.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “It was confirmed that the body was identified as a known missing person.

“I suspect that it was from very early teens or even earlier that her difficulties first arrived.”

Psychotherapist Claire Owens said Mrs Groves, who was married, had been ‘trying to cope with a lot of stress’ with cannabis.

She added, “She did need the services but she was quite resistant.”

The psychotherapist said Mrs Groves had tried to take her own life in the past.

The inquest heard how Mrs Groves was a charity fundraiser before her death.

Mr Craze said, “It is very, very tragic obviously, but one can see over the course of her life how things have gone.

“In this particular case I am 100 per cent certain that she took her own life deliberately and so the single word conclusion will simply be: ‘suicide’.”