Missing Lewes man found dead

A missing Lewes man has been found dead in a hotel.

According to Sussex Police, officers were searching for Gary Offley, 51, at the weekend and later discovered his body at a Tunbridge Wells hotel on Sunday, October 13.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing Lewes man Gary Offley.

“Gary was discovered at a hotel in Tunbridge Wells on Sunday 13 October, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”