Missing man from Crawley found - Sussex Police thank residents who shared appeal

A missing man from Crawley has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT
John, 41, was reported missing on Sunday [January 7].

Sussex Police have thanked those who shared the public appeal to find him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to say that missing 41-year-old John from Crawley has been found.

A missing man from Crawley has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National WorldA missing man from Crawley has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National World
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”

