Missing man from Crawley found - Sussex Police thank residents who shared appeal
John, 41, was reported missing on Sunday [January 7].
Sussex Police have thanked those who shared the public appeal to find him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to say that missing 41-year-old John from Crawley has been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
