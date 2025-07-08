Missing man from East Sussex village found

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 18:24 BST
A missing man from Herstmonceux has been found by Sussex Police.

Matthew reported missing on Thursday, July 3.

Police thanked the public for their concern.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are happy to say that missing Matthew from Herstmonceux has been found.

“Thanks for all your concern.”

