Missing man from East Sussex village found
A missing man from Herstmonceux has been found by Sussex Police.
Matthew reported missing on Thursday, July 3.
Police thanked the public for their concern.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are happy to say that missing Matthew from Herstmonceux has been found.
“Thanks for all your concern.”
