Ruby

A missing teenager from Northamptonshire is believed to be in the Bexhill area, police have said.

Northamptonshire Police has put out an appeal to find 17-year-old Ruby, which Sussex Police has also shared on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “ We are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Ruby who has been reported missing from the Kettering/Corby area since Monday, August 26.

“However, it is believed she may have travelled to Sussex as the last reported sighting of Ruby was in the Bexhill area on Wednesday, August 28.

“Ruby is about 5ft 3in and of a slim build with short dyed blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black cycling shorts, white socks, and white sliders.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Ruby or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/3343/24.

“Likewise, Ruby if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay. You are not in trouble; we just want to make sure you are safe.”