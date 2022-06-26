Missing Pulborough man has been seen in Crawley, Burgess Hill and Brighton

Officers said they are concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Paul Shirley, who went missing on Sunday, June 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers believe he has slept rough in many areas of Sussex, and was recently seen in Brighton, Burgess Hill and Crawley.

“He also has links to London - where he has previously travelled to.

Paul Shirley. Picture from Sussex Police

“Paul is skinny with short blonde hair, 6’, and has many tattoos - including on his arms and neck of a tribal design.”