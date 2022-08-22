Missing Rustington man found safe

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Warren, who also has links to Petworth, was reported missing on Sunday [August, 21].

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#FOUND | It’s good news. Missing Nigel Warren has been found.

“The 54-year-old had last been seen in #Rustington on Sunday (21 August).

A missing man from Rustington has been found, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Thanks to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”