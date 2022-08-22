Edit Account-Sign Out

Missing Rustington man found safe

A missing man from Rustington has been found, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:23 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:26 am

Nigel Warren, who also has links to Petworth, was reported missing on Sunday [August, 21].

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#FOUND | It’s good news. Missing Nigel Warren has been found.

“The 54-year-old had last been seen in #Rustington on Sunday (21 August).

A missing man from Rustington has been found, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Thanks to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”

