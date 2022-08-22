Missing Rustington man found safe
A missing man from Rustington has been found, Sussex Police has reported.
Nigel Warren, who also has links to Petworth, was reported missing on Sunday [August, 21].
Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#FOUND | It’s good news. Missing Nigel Warren has been found.
“The 54-year-old had last been seen in #Rustington on Sunday (21 August).
Most Popular
“Thanks to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.