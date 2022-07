Concerns have been raised for Jack, aged 13, after he was reported missing from Kent.

He was last seen in the Ramsgate area around 5pm on June 24, and is believed to have since travelled to Bognor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is white, five feet tall, of slim build with long black hair.

Jack, 13, missing from Kent. Photo: Sussex Police

Anyone who has information related to Jack’s whereabouts or has seen him, should report the sighting online or call 101 quoting serial 1177 of 29/06.