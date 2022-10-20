Missing teen from Bexhill could be in Eastbourne
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from Bexhill and police believe she could be in Eastbourne.
Brooke Baxter was last seen in Bexhill around 7.45pm on Tuesday (October 18) but could be in Eastbourne, police say.
According to police, when last seen Brooke was wearing her school uniform, a black tunic top, navy crew neck jumper with school logo, black skirt, black tights, black trainers.
Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial number 1343 of 18/10.