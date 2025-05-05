Missing teenager from Chichester found - Sussex Police thank public after appeal
A missing teenager from Chichester has been found by Sussex Police.
Maddison was reported missing on Friday, May 2.
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to say that Maddison, who was missing from Chichester, has been found.
"Thanks for sharing.”
