Missing West Sussex defibrillator recovered as council launch appeal

After one of the Easebourne village defibrillators was taken without purpose earlier in March, the council have confirmed it has been recovered.

A spokesperson for Easebourne Parish Council released a statement on the matter.

The statement read: “After one of the village Defibrillators was taken without purpose earlier in the week we can confirm that it has now been recovered and will shortly be returned inside the phonebox.

“A big thank you to several residents who quickly responded to our Facebook post asking for any information.

"Thankfully the device has not been damaged but this mindless action could well have endangered someone’s life had it been needed. The incident has been reported to the Police who continue to investigate.”

The Easebourne Parish Council that if anyone has information as to who was involved or saw anything to contact the Police or them.