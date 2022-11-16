A 65-year-old man has been reported missing from Worthing.

Derek Ongley was last seen at about 10am on Friday (November 11) and has not been seen or heard from since, according to Adur and Worthing Police.

Police said Derek is white, of large build and he has greying hair, which is bleached on top.

A spokesperson added: “He has facial hair and was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black and white shoes.

“He is believed to be moving around the areas of Lancing, Worthing and Arundel. He also has strong links to Reigate in Surrey.”

If you see Derek, or have any relevant information as to his whereabouts, contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 508 of 11/11.